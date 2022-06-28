DEXTER — A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
A press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office states that the teenager was riding his bike on Liberty Street when he entered into the path of a pickup truck that was heading west on Lakeview Drive. The front right side of the truck collided with the bike and the boy was thrown.
Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said that when fire officials arrived on the scene they said they found the boy in the road and somewhat alert.
“He was alert … to tell us he was hurting, but that’s all we could get out of him,” he said.
Chief McIntosh called the injuries “significant,” but not life-threatening.
A portion of Lakeview Drive in Dexter was shut down.
Chief McIntosh urged people to wear helmets when riding bicycles. The boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
“Kids need to wear their helmets,” he said. “It makes a big difference. Wear your helmets anywhere you’re riding them; adults should be wearing them, too.”
The driver of the truck, identified by police as Timothy K. Frasher, 42, of Dexter, was not injured.
The Brownville Fire Department responded to the scene along with Dexter Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
