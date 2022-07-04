DEXTER — The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a truck on Liberty Street last Tuesday has died.
In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Caleb T. Weygandt died Sunday.
On June 28, Caleb was riding his bicycle south on Liberty Street toward a pickup truck and trailer traveling west on Lakeview Drive. At the intersection of the two streets, Caleb’s bike struck the trailer, and he was thrown from it.
Sheriff’s deputies said Caleb was responsive but significantly injured after the crash, and was flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Caleb was treated at the Syracuse hospital until he died of his injuries.
According to police, the truck’s driver was not injured or found to be at fault for the accident. No tickets were issued and no charges are pending.
