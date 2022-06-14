WATERTOWN — Micah D. Matteson thinks residents will feel more comfortable once a temporary housing facility opens in their neighborhood on Pine Street.
Mr. Matteson, the project manager and property manager for the 18-bed housing facility, said residents’ concerns will be alleviated when they see what the project is all about in the former Angel’s Inn.
“They’ll see what we’re going to do here,” he said Tuesday during a tour of the former assisted living home at 518 Pine St.
Transitional Living of Northern New York will be leasing the building from a private developer, JC Capital Funding LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., which has owned the property since November.
The facility will not be a homeless shelter. The nearly $600,000 project will use the Angel’s Inn facility as a temporary home for up to 18 homeless people.
With work nearing completion, Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen P. Cean said the organization has “a target date of Sept. 1.”
“It’s really looking good,” she said.
On Tuesday, there was a beehive of construction activity, with workers installing doors, electrical outlets and kitchen drawers.
Mr. Matteson peeked his head into the kitchen, where cabinets had been installed since he was last there two days prior.
“That looks great,” he said.
Transitional Living Services is partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and JC Capital Funding to work on the 18-unit, single-room-occupancy facility.
When it was first announced in March, there was vehement opposition from Pine Street residents who didn’t want homeless people as neighbors. They wanted the city to stop project. But the property is zoned correctly and the city could not intercede.
The property is considered a boarding house, which is allowed in a Residence C zone.
Ms. Cean said that the uproar over the facility quickly dissipated while work on the building progressed quietly.
Mr. Matteson stressed the facility will be staffed 24 hours a day and have security doors and cameras, so it will be safe for people living nearby.
Once the work is done, Ms. Cean said Transitional Living will hold an open house for neighbors to tour the facility.
The general contractor is Darren Ashcroft Property Services, Carthage.
His workers have turned a nursing station from when the facility was Angel’s Inn into a breakfast nook, where residents can get a cup of coffee before they begin working on looking for jobs and permanent housing.
An upstairs one-bedroom apartment also will be used for residents preparing to transition from being homeless to acclimating themselves as members of the community, Mr. Matteson said.
Transitional Living operates three similar facilities in St. Lawrence County.
A young couple worried about selling their house next door successfully sold their property, Mr. Matteson said. The company investing in the project also purchased another adjacent property after its owners echoed the same sentiments, that the facility would have an impact on selling their home, he said.
The Transitional Living project is among three that are in the works in Watertown. A group has proposed a homeless facility to help homeless people find some place to stay on a nightly basis.
Transitional Living, Neighbors of Watertown and CREDO Community Center are working on a $2.5 million project that would construct 30 other units for homeless people.
