WATERTOWN — As the city’s informal, temporary emergency shelter grows to house at least 30 people, local groups are working to bring more permanent solutions to the community.
The temporary shelter on Main Avenue opened just under two weeks ago. It was meant to provide shelter for those who had no place to go during a historic snowstorm that dumped feet of snow on the city in a matter of hours. At first, it hosted about 12 people, but by Wednesday its population has more than doubled.
“It’s just exploded,” said Scott A. Gray, Jefferson County legislator and assemblyman-elect for the 116th District. Mr. Gray has helped organize the temporary shelter in the former DealMaker Auto Group building owned by P.J. Simao. Volunteers and resources from various agencies have been coordinated.
He said he has grown worried that demand for space in the shelter will soon outpace its capacity.
“We ran out of cots, frankly, and you’ve got to be careful that the bathroom facilities keep holding up,” he said.
Mr. Gray said agencies including the Jefferson County Department of Social Services have traveled to the site and started working with residents to move them into more permanent housing or treatment services if needed, but as the Main Avenue shelter is unofficial, run largely by donations and informal government support, there’s no concrete system in place to move people into other layers of assistance.
“There’s certainly a need to run this in a different format, including not only oversight but some of the operational standards,” Mr. Gray said.
He said he’d like to see a path established for those who enter the shelter at Main Avenue, or any other emergency shelters that might be established.
“There should be an intake system, and that should start the clock ticking, and we’ll have a goal of how many hours it’s going to take to turn a person, turn them around and get them home to a permanent house,” he said.
Officials have been working for over a year to create a holistic response to the crisis of housing insecurity in the county. They describe it like a ladder; emergency shelters like the one on Main Avenue is a first step, transitional housing is a middle step, and permanent stable housing is the top step. While there are some services in Jefferson County offering transitional and affordable permanent housing, more is needed and on the way.
Transitional Living Services of Northern New York is close to opening a single-room occupancy facility on Pine Street, with space for up to 18 homeless men to stay for six to nine months while they establish a path to a permanent housing solution.
“We’re fortunate, we just hired a manager for that facility,” said Maureen P. Cean, executive director of Transitional Living. “We’re that much closer to a date of being able to open, and we certainly hope to welcome some of the folks that are perhaps at Main Avenue right now.”
In the longer term, Transitional Living, alongside CREDO and Neighbors of Watertown are working to open a 60-unit housing facility, with 30 units for homeless people with substance-use disorders or mental illnesses and 30 for seriously low income people. Those units will be permanent, supportive housing.
“Once one of the special populations gets into that apartment, it’s their home,” Ms. Cean said.
It’s a huge project, and construction will likely cost a few million dollars, with $2.5 million in state aid available to operate it once the construction is complete. Ms. Cean said the group is still looking at locations, considering whether they want to build new or renovate an existing building.
“The characteristics of an appropriate site for the project would be that it’s located close to services that people who don’t have their own transportation would be looking for, so in the downtown or adjacent to downtown Watertown is a good idea,” she said. “We’re talking about a 60-unit parcel, so it wouldn’t be a small parcel of land, or a small building.”
She said they expect to have site selection complete by the end of this year or early next year, and are scheduled to begin working with a financial consultant to secure the financing in early 2023.
In the very near term, the local chapter of the Salvation Army is on its way to opening a warming center, open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every night the temperature is below freezing, once they can secure staffing. Ms. Cean said it will provide the same kind of easy-to-access emergency shelter that the Main Avenue site has provided. However, its 12-hour opening period may require the community to build something else for the daytime hours.
“What will we do in the daytime, when we know in advance there’s a big storm coming?” she said. “That’s a conversation we’ll get to.”
Mr. Gray said a shelter with a low barrier to entry, like the warming center or the Main Avenue shelter, needs to exist in Watertown, likely 24 hours a day, all year.
“I don’t see the need we’re seeing at Main Avenue being completely eliminated from this community,” Mr. Gray said.
He said he’s unsure what the path from the temporary shelter on Main Avenue to a permanent shelter looks like, but he contends a permanent version is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.