Growing city shelter puts need into focus

A sign designates the former DealMaker Auto Group shop on Main Avenue in Watertown as a temporary shelter. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — As the city’s informal, temporary emergency shelter grows to house at least 30 people, local groups are working to bring more permanent solutions to the community.

The temporary shelter on Main Avenue opened just under two weeks ago. It was meant to provide shelter for those who had no place to go during a historic snowstorm that dumped feet of snow on the city in a matter of hours. At first, it hosted about 12 people, but by Wednesday its population has more than doubled.

