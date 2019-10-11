BLACK RIVER — Following an Oct. 7 public hearing at which no one from the public commented, the village Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the local law to allow temporary portable freestanding signs.
According to the amendment, one temporary freestanding sign, with an area of 32 square feet, is allowed per property in non-residential zones for a period no longer than six months and is not counted in the total square footage of permanent signage allowed on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.