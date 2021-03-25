WATERTOWN — For perhaps the first time ever, voters will head to the polls in June to vote in two separate primaries in council races.
With seven people running, voters will cast ballots for two four-year seats on City Council in a June 22 primary, while three people will be running for the vacant seat caused by the resignation of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia. That seat also will go to a primary.
It’s believed to be the first time that council races first had to go through two separate primaries.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who’s running for a second term, is joined by former mayor candidate Cliff Olney III, Michelle L. Capone, Robert T. Schorr, Aaron R. Clemons, Benjamin P. Shoen and Douglas R. Rice, in running for the two four-year seats that are available.
In the waning moments of the deadline, Mr. Olney filed his petitions, making him the seventh candidate to do so. Mr. Shoen running for that seat is a surprise because he previously expressed interest in the vacant seat.
Voters can choose two candidates from the seven. Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson decided not to seek reelection to a second term.
Former council candidate Patrick J. Hickey and political neophytes Jason M. Traynor and Amy Horton will vie for the vacant seat. The winner will fill the remaining term.
Mr. Schoen and Mrs. Horton were interviewed by City Council but did not receive the needed three votes to be appointed to the position to fill the remaining time on Mr. Roshia’s term. They were deadlock votes, each receiving two votes.
Mr. Hickey ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2019, as well as Mr. Clemons and Mr. Schorr.
Mr. Rice, Mr. Shoen and Ms. Capone are running for the first time.
Monday was the first day to submit the petitions to the Jefferson County Board of Elections. Thursday was the deadline.
The primary will be held on June 22.
Candidates need 178 signatures on their petitions to be eligible to run.
Several other candidates picked up petitions from the Jefferson County Board of Elections office, but did not turn them in. Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham, Donnie Lee Barrigar and Glenn Curry had been circulating petitions for the four-year seats.
Mr. Graham and Mr. Curry have local radio talk shows and their radio station would have had to give equal air time to the other candidates if they ran.
It’s not clear why Mr. Barrigar, a Flat Earther who got into some legal trouble last year for removing a Gay Pride flag in front of City Hall, didn’t turn petitions to run for the two-year vacancy.
