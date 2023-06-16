WATERTOWN — Ten candidates are running for City Council in the June 27 primary.
The four candidates with the most votes will move on to the general election in November. There are also two write-in candidates. Voters can vote for two candidates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
WATERTOWN — Ten candidates are running for City Council in the June 27 primary.
The four candidates with the most votes will move on to the general election in November. There are also two write-in candidates. Voters can vote for two candidates.
The purchase of the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million and replacing the pool at the North Elementary School have been the biggest issues during the campaign.
Bickering between council members has also been a concern. What is going to happen with hydroelectric contract with National Grid and a $50 million water treatment plant project are other issues on candidates’ minds.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is running for reelection. Former Councilman Leonard J. Spaziani is in the race.
Former council candidates Benjamin P. Shoen, Douglas E. Osborne Jr., Timothy J. Babcock and Jason M. Traynor also will be running.
Political newcomers Maryellen J. Blevins, Robert O. Kimball, Clifford H. Lashway and Michael J. Wratchford round out the field. Mr. Wratchford didn’t participate in the interview process with The Watertown Daily Times.
Former candidate Aaron Clemons and Brian M. Watson are running as write-in candidates.
Early voting began today and runs through June 25. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on primary day.
The primary also will be the first time that the Board of Elections will not be using two city polling stations,
The two Jefferson County election commissioners have decided to not use the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street and Midtown Towers on Mechanic Street as polling places for the June primary and the November general election.
That leaves three polling places in the city this year as the election commissioners put the other two on pause. Voters will be assigned to vote at one of the three other polling stations.
In the fall, Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce are running against each other for mayor in the November election.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.