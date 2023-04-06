WATERTOWN — So far, ten City Council candidates have submitted petitions into the Jefferson County Board of Elections to run in the November election.
WATERTOWN — So far, ten City Council candidates have submitted petitions into the Jefferson County Board of Elections to run in the November election.
And more can still get into the race.
The state Board of Elections has extended today’s deadline until Monday because of the Passover holiday, Democratic Commissioner Michelle LaFave said.
“I’ve never seen so many people run for city council,” she said.
As of noon today, the county election’s website lists 10 candidates. Fourteen people were circulating petitions, so four candidates can still enter the race for four-year seats and run in November.
The purchase of the golf club in Thompson Park seems to be the major issue looming in the council race.
It’s believed that 10 council candidates ties a Watertown record for the number of contenders running in the race. If another one jumps into the race, it would break that record.
Previously, 10 candidates ran for council in 2019.
The mayor’s race will pit councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce against each other for four-year terms.
Councilman Patrick Hickey is running for reelection. Former Councilman Leonard J. Spaziani is in the race.
Former council candidates Douglas E. Osborne Jr. and Jason M. Traynor will be running.
Political newcomers Maryellen J. Blevins, Robert O. Kimball, Clifford H. Lashway, Matthew L. “Spider” Melvin, Brian M. Watson and Michael J. Wratchford round out the field.
The 10 candidates are running for two four-year seats, one that is being vacated by Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who is running for mayor.
With four or more candidates running, a primary will be held in September.
The candidates were required to gather at least 165 signatures on their petitions.
