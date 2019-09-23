WATERTOWN — The city Fire Department has ruled the fire that destroyed a Ten Eyck Street home on Friday was unintentionally set and accidental in nature.
But fire officials are not yet saying its cause.
An insurance investigator will be at the scene on Wednesday. Fire Chief Dale C. Herman wants the insurance investigator to send a couple of items to a lab for analysis.
Fire investigators determined the fire was ignited in the front living room of the two-story, single-family home at 339 Ten Eyck St.
The blaze gutted the building. No one was hurt in the blaze and a dog escaped unharmed.
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. lives next door to the fire and rushed over to see if anyone was inside.
