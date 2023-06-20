WATERTOWN — City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey must have felt a little bit like he had a target on his back at Tuesday night’s candidates forum.
The other nine candidates facing him in next Tuesday’s primary each took their shot at the incumbent during the two-hour debate at the Savory restaurant.
Eight of them criticized him for supporting the $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club and spending about $3.9 million for a new pool at North Elementary School, themes that have played out during much of the primary campaign.
Only former Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani agreed with those decisions, saying that the golf club issue was the result of a zoning change for the nine holes that Michael E. Lundy had owned and was not happy with.
In defending the golf club decision, Councilman Hickey explained that the city wasn’t buying a golf course but finally owns the land that John C. Thompson had wanted to acquire for the city more than a century ago but was unable to do so.
It’s now parkland that all of the city can enjoy forever, he said.
But the other eight candidates said there’s the need to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money. They would have used the money for roads and sidewalks, not those two big-ticket items, they said.
“It’s not a decision I would have made,” said Robert O. Kimball, a retired general surgeon running for the first time.
Douglas E. Osborne Jr. said he decided to seek a seat on council after running in 2015 because of those decisions that were made.
“Our priorities are out of whack,” he said. “And we have to get back on track.”
With 10 candidates packed on the stage, moderator and former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham asked the same question of each of them. They had two minutes to answer.
The forum was moved to Tuesday night to accommodate Councilman Hickey who would have missed it the night before because he would have been attending a council meeting.
Candidate Benjamin P. Shoen, who ran for council two years ago, said he’s seen the city decline during the past five years or so, not just the last two years when council members Hickey, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cliff G. Olney III have joined each other for crucial votes.
Another candidate, Maryellen J. Blevins, said she got into the race because of her belief in fiscal responsibility and improving infrastructure.
She filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to try to stop the golf club deal but was able to get concessions on the Stewart’s Shops convenience store before it was built on Washington Street earlier this year.
As operations manager for HP Hood in LaFargeville, Timothy J. Babcock said he has experience that other candidates don’t have.
He thinks that the city should have spent money on repairing the William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary rather than replacing it. He’s seen how the dairy producer invests in its LaFargeville plant on maintenance over the years; the city could learn a lesson from it.
Mr. Kimball hasn’t seen data put together that shows the Flynn pool should be replaced, while Councilman Hickey believes the pool at the Alex T. Fairgrounds won’t last forever, so the city will end up having only two pools.
Political newcomer Michael J. Wratchford said his experience as a retired Fort Drum officer in charge of procurement offers him a unique background to make sure the city spends taxpayer money wisely.
He thinks that the city needs to focus on fiscal and other planning for five and 10 years out.
For instance, the city needs to think about what it will pay a firefighter not only at the time of the hire but what it may cost five years from now.
“We can’t spend beyond our means,” said Jason M. Traynor, who mentioned that he’s attended council meetings for years.
That experience has taught him a lot about serving on council and focusing on the right priorities.
“Less talk,” he said. “Listen more.”
Clifford H. Lashway, another first-time candidate, said the city needs to be run like it is a business. The city should not spend on what it wants, but what it needs, he said.
During a discussion about crime in the city, he said that people shoplift at the 7-Eleven store where he’s the general manager but nothing happens to them.
“People need to be held accountable,” Mr. Lashway said in criticizing the state’s bail reform laws.
Councilman Hickey said he’s proved that he’s done a good job on council since being elected in 2021. He cares deeply about the community, he said, mentioning his involvement to fight drug addiction as a member of Action for a Better Community.
Mr. Spaziani was appointed to fill a vacancy on council and served eight months in the position in 2021. Voters should consider that experience that other candidates lack, he said.
“There’s definitely a learning curve,” he said.
The four candidates with the most votes will move on from Tuesday’s primary. Voters get to vote for two candidates.
