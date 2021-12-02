WATERTOWN — Tenants at a high-rise apartment on West Main Street were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire broke out in one of the units.
At around 6:20 p.m., city fire crews were dispatched to Hilltop Towers at 113 W. Main St. for smoke coming from the ninth floor of the 11-floor high rise. Crews found a fire in Apartment 909, and the tenants had escaped safely after shutting the door behind them, which was a factor in limiting the spread of the flames.
The building sprinkler system had activated and suppressed much of the fire, and firefighters made entry up the stairwell and finished the extinguishment. The fire was contained to Apartment 909, however there was water damage in several apartments and common areas of the building. The tenants of 909 were displaced. All other tenants were able to return to the apartments at the end of the incident, according to the city fire department. The building was later turned over to its owner, Watertown Housing Authority, which was working through the night to restore services. There were no injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.
