Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, the new congresswoman representing Watertown, western Jefferson County, the Finger Lakes and part of western New York, has officially taken office and announced her district offices on Tuesday.
The latest group of House members took their places Tuesday, although official swearing-in has to wait until after this year’s fraught Speaker of the House election. Rep. Tenney, who served two non-consecutive terms representing central New York and the Southern Tier in Congress, now represents the new 24th District, which stretches from the Thousand Islands to just north of Niagara County and includes part of central New York and the Finger Lakes. The most populous city in the district is Watertown, which is at the extreme northeast edge of the 24th District.
To cover that vast, rural district, Rep. Tenney has announced new district offices will be placed near or in four major population centers.
For Jefferson County, Rep. Tenney will partner with newly-elected state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, to run a part-time satellite office for local constituent work.
Located in the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Suite 418 in the city, state Sen. Walczyk will have one of his main constituent offices, and Rep. Tenney’s office will operate out of the space every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those hours will start on Jan. 9.
Besides her Washington D.C., office, which will keep normal business hours, she will operate full-time offices in Victor, Ontario County at 7171 Pittsford-Victor Road, and in the city of Oswego at 46 E. Bridge St.
The congresswoman will also operate an office in Lockport, Niagara County, at 75 Hawley St., but does not yet have operating hours for that location.
Rep. Tenney also announced major staff appointments, including her chief of staff, Nick Stewart, who worked in the Trump Administration State Department from 2017 before joining Rep. Tenney’s team in 2020. The congresswoman’s district director, in charge of the district’s offices and district management, is Michael Stadelmaier, a veteran staffer of the New York State Assembly and U.S. Senate. Her director of constituent services, in charge of managing casework and connecting residents of the 24th District with assistance is Jason Phelps, a 20-year veteran of many central and upstate New York congressional offices.
“I made a commitment to the residents of New York’s 24th District that we will be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise,” Rep. Tenney said. “Our new office locations and excellent team of seasoned policy and customer service professionals will provide the highest level of support and care to every resident of the 24th District.”
In Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Alexandria Bay and eastern Jefferson County, which are still covered by the 21st Congressional District and Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik’s office, no new office locations for constituent services have been announced. Rep. Stefanik used to maintain her district for the western part of the north country in Watertown, but that location is now out-of-district. Plans for an office in the basement of Ogdensburg’s City Hall on Ford Street have been announced, but the office is not listed yet.
