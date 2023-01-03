Rep. Tenney planning office for Watertown

Tenney Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica. Photo provided

Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, the new congresswoman representing Watertown, western Jefferson County, the Finger Lakes and part of western New York, has officially taken office and announced her district offices on Tuesday.

The latest group of House members took their places Tuesday, although official swearing-in has to wait until after this year’s fraught Speaker of the House election. Rep. Tenney, who served two non-consecutive terms representing central New York and the Southern Tier in Congress, now represents the new 24th District, which stretches from the Thousand Islands to just north of Niagara County and includes part of central New York and the Finger Lakes. The most populous city in the district is Watertown, which is at the extreme northeast edge of the 24th District.

