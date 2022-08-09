An internal poll released by the campaign to reelect Rep. Claudia M. Tenney, R-Utica, indicates that the congresswoman is poised to win the upcoming primary election.
In a news release issued Monday, Rep. Tenney’s campaign released the high points of a poll it commissioned from Public Opinion Strategies, a Virginia-based political polling and consultant company used frequently by Republican candidates.
Rep. Tenney is seeking the Republican nomination in New York’s 24th Congressional District, which stretches from western Jefferson County through Central New York and the Finger Lakes, and out to Niagara County in Western New York. She’s been in Congress for two nonconsecutive terms since 2016, winning reelection in 2020 representing a Southern Tier and Central New York-focused district. She’s running against Geneva-area businessman and lawyer Mario J. Fratto, a political newcomer who has presented himself as the most conservative candidate available.
There’s also a third candidate, Binghamton-area Republican George Phillips, who has followed Rep. Tenney as she has changed the district in which she’s seeking election throughout this year’s redistricting process.
Mr. Phillips has never actively campaigned in NY-24 since declaring his campaign in the district. He has not responded to interview requests from news outlets in the region and has not fundraised for this campaign. He has taken down his campaign website. Nonetheless, Mr. Phillips will appear on the primary ballot on Aug. 23.
In the poll commissioned by Rep. Tenney’s campaign, Public Opinion Strategies found that 52% of the 300 Republican primary voters who responded to the survey plan to vote for Rep. Tenney in the primary race. With 36% of voters undecided, 6% said they’ll support Mr. Phillips and 6% said they’d support Mr. Fratto.
Among those same respondents, 48% of people see Rep. Tenney in a favorable light, while 8% view her unfavorably. Mr. Fratto had 9% of respondents say they view him favorably and 1% said they view him unfavorably, while 4% said they view Mr. Phillips favorably and 2% said they view him unfavorably.
The poll, conduced between July 24 and 26, has a margin of error of 5.66 percentage points in either direction.
Rep. Tenney, Mr. Fratto and Mr. Phillips will stand against one another in this year’s Republican primary, with early voting opening on Aug. 13 and the full primary election day set for Aug. 23. The winner of that race will go on to the general election against Democrat Steven W. Holden Sr., an Army veteran and business owner from Camillus.
