ADAMS — To support local dairy farmers during trying times, hundreds of community members came together for the 10th annual Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival on Saturday.
Farmers’ earnings for their milk, determined by milk prices, have remained relatively low in recent years. As product costs have continued to rise, several have struggled to keep up with expenses and, for some, even pay their bills.
During the festival’s opening ceremony, this struggle was a constant theme, illustrating how important this festival is for the village.
“Thank you to everyone promoting the dairy industry and making sure everyone knows the cheese and the milk comes from a great place,” said Jefferson County Dairy Princess Caylie Anderson. “The dairy industry is thankful for this kind of support and public outreach.”
Liz Walker, president of the Adams Revitalization Committee, said, originally, the event was only thought to make it through one year. To have made it through ten now is incredible for both the village and the industry.
“It has continued to grow every year. Every year we get new vendors, every year we get new people who come out,” Mrs. Walker said. “It’s just remarkable to me how a really small community, when people come together, can do anything they set their minds to.”
John Jennings, plant manager of Great Lakes Cheese, said the festival really isn’t about the sale of products, but more focused on bringing the community together.
“It’s an opportunity to bring our products out for the community, but also an opportunity to participate with other local vendors,” Mr. Jennings said. “We need to recognize the village of Adams for their support and efforts.”
Saturday’s festival had over 40 local vendors and live entertainment, as well as the Fucillo Kids Zone, with ice cream, summer reading books, balloons, pony rides and bouncy houses, all free of charge.
In addition to the revitalization committee’s events, the annual Kirk Steele 5K, Cheezy Duck Race and Rocking for the Rohde were held.
