WATERTOWN — The giant golf ball and tee that used to sit in front of the former Watertown Golf Club has been found.
Last Wednesday, the golf ball went missing.
Michael E. Lundy had the golf ball hauled away in a pickup truck and then placed at Ives Hill Country Club.
“Thought we would have a little fun today!!!” Mr Lundy wrote in a text on Saturday.
But not everyone thought the April Fools’ joke was funny. The prank turned into a heated discussion over whether Mr. Lundy has ownership of the golf ball.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was angry that it was moved, accusing Mr. Lundy of stealing the golf ball and not following the rules.
“I think it’s disgusting,” he said.
As debate continued, an attorney representing the city, H. Todd Bullard, recommended that the City Council go into executive session to talk about the golf ball, saying that he was worried that “the decorum” between councilmembers was going to get out of hand.
A Watertown Daily Times reporter objected to the executive session, asking for its purpose. Under state Open Meetings Law, only eight categories of discussion are subject to an executive session closed to the public. Those include “the proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property,” according to the law’s text. Public bodies are required to identify the provision of the law appropriate for an executive session.
“My advice Mr. mayor and council members is that as an elected body, there should be a certain level of decorum, and I believe that this has devolved and it shouldn’t be at this level,” Mr. Bullard said, adding that the session could also help in finding out “what the true facts are.”
The attorney said the session would be for property acquisition and contract negotiations, saying “you’re still in the process.” He reiterated that the issues should be talked about in executive session because of a lack of what he called “proper decorum.”
Mayor Smith said he would abide by the attorney’s recommendation but contended that the council would report out after the session if appropriate.
During the open session, city officials discussed ownership of the golf ball. City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said he could not recall what was decided during a meeting with Mr. Lundy on Feb. 2 about the terms of ownership of golf club items. However, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller recalled that the city was supposed to keep it.
If the golf ball ends up in the city’s possession, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce suggested it could be put up on another part of the golf course.
The golf ball was put up a few years ago by Mr. Lundy after he purchased the golf club in 2017. He never received a sign permit to put it up and the city pushed for him to remove it then because it violated the city’s sign ordinance, Mr. Mix said.
It was unclear Monday night what is going to happen to the golf ball and who is going to end up owning it.
After a 40-minute executive session, Mayor Smith came out to say Mr. Lundy and Mr. Bullard will be getting together to talk about what will happen with it.
