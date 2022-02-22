CHAUMONT — When Joanna L. Strejlau was at the calling hours for her husband, who was a woodworker and longtime detective with the Watertown Police Department, strangers approached her with stories about how he built their dinner table or redid their bathroom.
It brought her joy to know that memories of her husband, Thomas S. Strejlau, will live on in homes across the north country. Mr. Strejlau died of cancer last week at the age of 57. He started feeling sick in July 2021 and an ultrasound and CT scan showed the cancer had already spread to his organs. But he still wanted to beat it until the very end, his wife said.
“Right until his passing, he fought,” Mrs. Strejlau said. “That’s just his character. He’s gonna give everything he can 110%.”
An officer for more than 20 years and owner of Guffin Bay Woodworking, his work ethic was known within the Watertown Police Department, and he translated the meticulous work that comes with being a detective into woodworking. He worked out of his garage on Gotham Street in Watertown before he and his wife moved to Chaumont. They had a house on Lake Ontario with an interior almost completely done by Mr. Strejlau.
They then became close with Cari L. Greene, owner of The Blue Heron on Route 12E in the heart of Chaumont. It was around 2017 when Ms. Greene was on the Lyme Community Foundation Board of Directors. Every year before the pandemic, the foundation hosted a holiday house tour, during which people would pay for tickets to tour a select few houses in Chaumont. Owners of the houses would decorate for the event, and Ms. Greene asked the Strejlaus if they would volunteer their home.
“I reached out to them and they didn’t skip a beat,” Ms. Greene said. “They said ‘Absolutely, anything we can do to help out the community.’”
Ms. Greene had known Mr. Strejlau for 30 years, seeing him when she ran Coleman’s Corner in Watertown, a restaurant that was a common gathering place for officers. As owner of the Heron, she was set to visit the Strejlau home for the annual tour.
“It was there where I found out how extremely talented Tom was,” Ms. Greene said. “Basically everything in their house is built by scratch by Tom.”
Their friendship continued as the Strejlaus frequented the Heron for dinner. Later in 2017, Ms. Greene approached Mr. Strejlau about building some booths in her dining room. He did, and his work made Ms. Greene want more. Over the next few years, Mr. Strejlau all but rebuilt the entire restaurant. He redid the bathrooms, bar, ceilings and floors, and he rebuilt the tables, booths, cabinets and door to the kitchen.
“It was better than I ever could have anticipated,” Ms. Greene said. “I think his talent to be able to envision what things can look like when a project is finished is amazing to me. I have never worked with anyone like that before.”
The reception after his funeral on Saturday was at the Heron, which is now known as “the house that Tom built.”
“It really is,” Ms. Greene said. “I look around this restaurant and I see Tom, and I think that it’ll be that way for a long time.”
And he did it all with his wife. She helped with design and materials while he executed the work. It brought them closer and strengthened their relationship.
At the calling hours on Friday, during which several people told Mrs. Strejlau about the work her husband did for them, Watertown police officers came together in full uniform to honor their late colleague.
“He would have loved it,” Mrs. Strejlau said. “He would have thought it was too much for him. He didn’t like the fuss over him, but I thought it was just absolutely awesome and beautiful and just great that they would honor him like he deserved.”
She’s now remembering the good parts of him — like his pranks, affinity for feeding a party or how he traveled out of state if he found a good deal on wood.
“If it was a good deal he knew he’d use it somewhere,” Mrs. Strejlau said. “He just ran out of time unfortunately.”
They were married 20 years in January.
“It was such a good marriage and partnership,” she said. “He was my best friend. It’s hard, but time to focus on what he left behind.”
