WATERTOWN — It’s been a tough start to the year for The Rock Church.
The house of worship at 24650 Hinds Road has been hit with a break-in at its garage, an attempted break-in to the church itself and befuddling, busted pipes that have caused water damage.
But the pastor of The Rock isn’t complaining about the situation.
“When I wanted to complain about everything in my life as a pastor and just a person, the Lord spoke to me and said, ‘Keep moving,’” said Myron K. Jamerson. “And that’s all I needed to hear. I dusted myself off and said I don’t have time for a pity party and moved forward.”
The setbacks at the church began the first week in January when it was discovered that someone had broken into the church’s garage. Someone had pried off the lock to the structure, and a gap was left in the wall in its rear. Pastor Jamerson isn’t certain if anything was taken from the garage.
“We rarely go in there for anything,” he said.
He said a few days after that break-in, someone attempted to break into the church by going through a rear window.
“But they couldn’t get it far enough open to get in there, so that’s what stopped them,” he said.
The incidents were reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
“They came out and looked around,” Pastor Jamerson said.
The church has a security system, but to bolster it, a new motion detector was installed.
“We also purchased new security cameras for all around the building,” Pastor Jamerson said.
The broken pipe issues began last week. The pastor said he received a call from someone at the church about a broken pipe, which was repaired.
But when people arrived for service this past Sunday, the heat, from a hot water system, wasn’t working. But the service continued, with the inside temperature at 35 degrees.
“That touched my heart. It was an awesome thing to me,” Pastor Jamerson said. “We didn’t know until they actually got in the building that the heater wasn’t working. It was too late to cancel, so we just went ahead with the service and kind of shortened it down some.”
On Monday, Pastor Jamerson received a call that another pipe had burst, with part of the ceiling coming down.
“It fell on the drums on the stage, and it’s pretty bad water damage on the carpet,” the pastor said.
On Tuesday night, he fielded yet another call. A pipe in a wall had busted, leaking water.
“It’s where you couldn’t put a bucket or anything under it,” Pastor Jamerson said. “It was leaking pretty bad.”
On late Wednesday morning, he was awaiting the arrival of Tim’s Plumbing and Heating, Watertown, to access the situation.
“They’ll check everything out, hopefully get everything shut off and repaired,” Pastor Jamerson said.
Also on Wednesday, volunteers were at the church cleaning things up.
Pastor Jamerson said Sunday’s 10 a.m. service is scheduled as normal.
“If they can’t get everything repaired and stuff like that, we’ll do service online,” Pastor Jamerson said.
The Rock Church’s first service was conducted in 2011 in the dining room of the home of Pastor Jamerson, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2014 after serving more than 22 years.
“Things happen in life and some things are beyond your control,” he said of the recent happenings. “But we thank God for our insurance that we’re covered and for people willing to come out for cleanup. It’s material. It can get repaired.”
