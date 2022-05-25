CLAYTON — A beloved Canadian children’s TV star will be making a stopover in Clayton late next month, by way of the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Theodore TOO, a fully functioning 65-foot tugboat, is the physical manifestation of Theodore Tugboat, the star of the animated show named after himself. The show aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation from 1993 to 2001, and Theodore TOO was built in Nova Scotia in April 2000.
The tugboat was a mascot for the U.S. Coast Guard in 2000, was an ambassador to the U.S. National Safe Boating Council, and once toured the entire Eastern Seaboard down to Florida, and the Great Lakes out to Chicago.
Since March 2021, Theodore TOO has been owned by Blair McKeil, CEO of Breakwater Investments in Ontario. The boat is now a mascot for the Canadian marine industry, sustainability and clean water initiatives.
The ship will visit Clayton on the evening of June 27 and remain docked at the Frink Park wharf until the morning of July 2. It will be the boat’s only visit to the U.S. this year. The public is invited to visit Theo at his moorings to meet the crew and take photos.
Michael J. Folsom, a veteran shipwatcher on the St. Lawrence Seaway, was one of the people involved in securing a Theodore TOO visit to Clayton this year, as the village celebrates its 150th anniversary of incorporation.
Last year, the boat passed through the Seaway as it visited Canadian ports, and Mr. Folsom said that’s when he decided he wanted to see the boat visit a U.S. port, too.
“Unfortunately, in our area we missed him last year as he passed through the Canadian middle channel last year, around Singer Castle, so everyone from Alexandria Bay to Cape Vincent had no opportunity to see him,” he said.
The television show, while popular in Canada, was syndicated on PBS in the U.S., and children who grew up along the U.S. St. Lawrence River with antenna-based television may remember the original CBC broadcasts.
“People in our region are very familiar with this show, it’s like the Canadian Thomas the Tank Engine,” he said. “I think the visit is going to bring that to life and allow people to experience it firsthand.”
Mr. Folsom said there’s a small parade planned to welcome the tugboat to the region on June 27 near Rock Island to bring the boat into Clayton with a warm welcome. The public is invited to that event as well.
The Food and Wine Festival will be held the week before, and the village will be preparing for its July 4th celebration just days after Theo leaves the dock.
“The timing couldn’t be better,” he said. “In Clayton, the middle of June to early July is a great time for the community. There’s so many events happening around then.”
