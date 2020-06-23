CARTHAGE — Smiling and waving from their rooms, Carthage Health Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing residents greeted Linda Cole and her therapy pony Prince on Tuesday afternoon as they walked around the building to visit.
Ms. Cole, who owns and operates Kasey’s Cast-a-Ways in Port Jervis, takes her therapy ponies to nursing homes throughout the state.
She said the residents enjoy the visits.
“It brings back memories and brings a smile to their faces,” she said. “It’s a different experience than seeing a dog or another animal.”
Normally the horse handler takes her therapy ponies into the facilities so residents can pet, hug and sometimes kiss the small ponies.
“It’s unusual for them to see a pony inside and I always hear, ‘What are you doing in here,’ when they see the pony,” Ms. Cole said.
Prince is an 8-year-old Shetland pony and a bit larger, therefore does not usually visit nursing home. Due to the visitation restrictions, Prince was able to take a break from the petting zoo and pony rides, which are his normal duties, and visit residents.
Resident Susan Ball said Prince was “beautiful” and she was pleased that they visited.
“This was so nice of them,” she said through her window.
Activities Director Danielle Coles said the nursing home staff has been trying to do different things to keep residents active including one-on-one activities, bingo, crafts and online visits with family.
“We try to keep their spirits up,” Mrs. Coles said, noting they are trying to arrange for a singer to perform while walking around the facility. “It is important to create opportunities for interaction and socialization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.