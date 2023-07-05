WATERTOWN — State police announced they conducted an underage drinking initiative throughout Jefferson County on Friday.
Eighteen businesses were found to be in compliance throughout the county, while just one was found not in compliance, having sold alcohol to people younger than.
Police say Land of Lakes Corner Market (Sunoco) at 38235 Route 37 in Theresa was cited.
Hailey M. Getman, 20, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person younger than 21 years.
