THERESA — Travis Angus and his family spent Wednesday picking through the rubble at his home, trying to find a silver lining after a fire claimed the lives of a cat and three dogs — one of which was an emotional support dog for his 3-year-old son.
It’s a day after his home caught fire and Mr. Angus, who’s lived there on Route 37 for six years, is walking through his living room, kitchen and bedroom — all turned black from the blaze. His mother, Carole Fearby is there, as well as his ex-girlfriend, Raven Avery, and his dad.
They find a few photographs that made it, some toys made it too, which belong to Mr. Angus and Ms. Avery’s son, Lochlan.
Mr. Angus has been commuting to work for a refrigeration company in Jamestown, Chautauqua County. He will often stay in a hotel there while relatives stop in at his house to check on his four dogs and three cats. Lochlan, his 3-year-old son, lives with him in Theresa.
On Tuesday, Mr. Angus’ son was at his mother’s house in Watertown while he was at a hotel in Jamestown when his foreman came knocking on the door at about 4 a.m.
“Your place is on fire,” the foreman said.
“We play jokes on each other all the time,” Mr. Angus said, recalling the incident. “I kind of thought he was joking.”
It wouldn’t take long before he was driving home.
“I just sunk,” he said. “I was in shock.”
The Theresa Fire Department responded to Mr. Angus’ home Tuesday shortly after 3 a.m., finding flames spitting from the front window. Firefighters breached the front door in deciding to lead an aggressive attack to stop the spread.
“This was a full-on offensive attack,” Jon Frederick, the Theresa assistant fire chief in charge of the scene, said. “We’re not going to stand back and let it come to us. We wanted to stop it in its tracks, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The trailer would later be deemed a total loss.
It appears the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is listed as undetermined, Joseph D. Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Office of Fire & Emergency Management, said Wednesday.
Last year, Mr. Angus had a St. Bernard dog who died from an illness. Along with personal issues going on within their family, it took a toll on their son emotionally. Mr. Angus decided he would get Lochlan a Boxer puppy.
“He had a lot going on at the time,” Mr. Angus said. “I got him a puppy to be sort of a therapy dog.”
Lochlan, whose name comes from Irish and Scottish heritage and refers to a Viking, chose the name Nike for his new puppy. He also had a cat that he named Popcorn.
“I’ve never seen a cat let a kid carry it around like Lochlan did,” Mr. Angus said.
Popcorn, at 1-year-old, and Nike, 7 months, were not able to be saved from the fire.
“He kind of lost two best friends,” Mr. Angus said.
One of their cats, Fiona, did make it out and is home safe at a relative’s home. Another cat, Nitro, is still on the loose, but it appears a neighbor will be able to catch it. Another dog, 12-year-old Rex, made it out of the fire. Their other St. Bernard, Zeus, died in the fire, as well as their Husky, Lily.
“We’ve kind of referenced back to all dogs go to heaven,” Mr. Angus said about speaking with his son. “It’s just the way we’ve tried to go about it.”
Many friends and family members have reached out to them to ask if they need anything. Mr. Angus’ uncle paid for their pets’ ashes to be cremated, then placed in urns for them to be remembered.
In finding a silver lining, Mr. Angus did recover a few presents that were opened recently.
“Luckily,” he said, “we were able to save most of my son’s Christmas stuff, so that was a plus at least.”
