FORT DRUM — A Theresa man has been charged after he allegedly drove onto the base and stole a military Humvee.
Nathan J. McElhone, 46, Theresa, was charged on Thursday with second-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal trespassing.
At around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Mr. McElhone allegedly drove onto the base near Training Range 41B and stole the Humvee. While allegedly stealing the vehicle, he caused an injury to a soldier who attempted to stop the theft, according to state police. Mr. McElhone was later detained by members of a military unit and turned over to military police. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of stolen military property in targets and a wood shelving unit. Mr. McElhone was arraigned in the Town of Clayton Court and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office without bail.
State police were assisted in this investigation by the Fort Drum Military Police, the Military Police Investigators and the Fort Drum Federal Police.
