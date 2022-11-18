THERESA — A Theresa man died in a three-vehicle accident Thursday evening on Route 37.
State police said Joshua A. Morgan, 46, was traveling northbound on Route 37 at Wilson Road in the town of Theresa at about 6:15 p.m. when his vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Jaydon M. Brow, 22, Theresa.
Mr. Morgan’s vehicle was pushed into the southbound lane of Route 37, where it collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.
Mr. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither Mr. Brow nor the tractor-trailer operator, who was not identified by troopers, were injured.
State police said the investigation into the accident is continuing.
