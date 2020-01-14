THERESA — The village of Theresa’s Department of Public Works building was completely engulfed in flames after reports of a vehicle catching fire inside the garage were made Tuesday afternoon.
At around noon, nearly half a dozen fire departments from the surrounding area responded to the public works building on Commercial Street. Smoke from the blaze could be seen wafting throughout the town as far as five miles away from the site.
Crews started working on the fire, but the structure was an inferno and likely totally destroyed by the blaze.
The village of Theresa's department of public works building is currently engulfed in flames. More details coming. pic.twitter.com/OxC4hUA6tw— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) January 14, 2020
Crews have been on the defensive all day, said Joe Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management. He said a cause is yet to be determined, and the state was called in to assist with the investigation.
As of 1:30 p.m., fire crews were still on scene working to extinguish the blaze.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.