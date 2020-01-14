IMG_7314-preview.JPG
The village of Theresa’s department of public works building on Commercial Street fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Ben Muir/Watertown Daily Times

THERESA — The village of Theresa’s department of public works building on Commercial Street is currently fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple departments, about half a dozen, are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

There are few details at this time, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

