THERESA — The village of Theresa’s department of public works building on Commercial Street is currently fully engulfed in flames.
Multiple departments, about half a dozen, are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.
There are few details at this time, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The village of Theresa's department of public works building is currently engulfed in flames. More details coming. pic.twitter.com/OxC4hUA6tw— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) January 14, 2020
