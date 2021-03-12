THERESA — Three candidates will be on the ballot in the village’s general election Tuesday.
From noon to 9 p.m., village residents who are registered to vote will be able to cast their ballots at the village offices, 124 Commercial St. On the ballot are the positions of mayor and three trustee positions, one of which is to fill a vacancy.
Running for the two-year term of mayor is Scott T. McConnell, a current trustee. Incumbents Jess T. McMahon and Larry L. McCrum are both running again for two open two-year trustee terms.
A third trustee seat with a one-year term is also open. That seat was the one Mr. McConnell filled, but as he is running for mayor, he is stepping down from his trustee post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.