THERESA — The public works office catching on fire earlier this year has inundated village employees with extra work, and presented a sense of irony since a replacement structure was nearly complete when the building went up in flames.
The temperatures were low but wind steady on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Theresa. It was nearing lunchtime when dispatchers began sending fire departments to the public works office on Commercial Street. Hasty footsteps from firefighters running to connect to a nearby water source was the only thing making a sound. The responders remained calm, making little noise so as not to disrupt a quick response. The village, too, remained silent, as well as the smoke billowing from the public works office.
The scene in Theresa would pick up pace as more departments and first responders arrived. Chain saws began cutting through walls and hoses surrounded the office and the roof started to cave. Firefighters were on the defensive for most of the response, and the building would later be deemed a total loss. The cost of the damage is still pending insurance approval.
The fire investigation was passed on to the state, however, Joe Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, indicated the cause of the fire could be deemed accidental. It appeared at the time a truck inside the office had caught on fire.
When Mayor Walker was asked about employees being affected by the fire — whether that be injuries or job status — he said, “None other than the devastation of the loss.”
The aftermath has swamped the village’s clerk and superintendent as they try to list lost inventory, and the cost associated with all the items — down to the nuts and bolts. Officials have been in daily contact with insurance adjusters and estimators all while maintaining their normal workload. Public works employees have been working out of other municipal property including cold storage, the wastewater treatment plant and village office.
Surrounding municipalities have offered assistance, too many to mention for fear of leaving someone out, Mr. Walker said. To name a few, the town of Theresa has made room for the village to use part of its garage, as well as assisting with snow plowing. The village of Evans Mills has loaned Theresa its snow plow, and the Indian River School District loaned its snowblower for sidewalk clearing.
The irony of it all is the village was about 75 percent finished with building an 80-by-80 replacement building for the public works office. The discussions to replace the existing office — which was built in 1964 — began in June 2016, Mr. Walker said. An engineer was hired to do a study to determine if the village should add on to the existing garage or a build new one. The issue started with needing to store the electric utility truck in a heated bay due to the hydraulics freezing in the winter, and the current garage wasn’t big enough to accommodate that, he said. Over the course of three years, the village changed engineers and design before settling on the 80-by-80 building, which then went to bid in May 2019. Construction began in August 2019. All that’s left is to finish electric, heating and plumbing.
As for the old public works office, which now sits destroyed, Mr. Walker said the long-term plan is to demolish it — just waiting for clearance, clean-up and estimates.
