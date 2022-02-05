BLACK RIVER — A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a rollover crash early Saturday.
Around 1:30 a.m., first responders were sent to 28960 Route 3 in the village for the crash. According to crews at the scene, Jessica L. Gibson, 35, of Theresa, allegedly drove off the road, struck a mailbox and came to rest upside down on a snowbank. The car was totaled. It appears Ms. Gibson was not injured.
State police charged her with DWI around 2 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.