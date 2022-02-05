BLACK RIVER — A woman was charged with DWI after a rollover crash early on Saturday.
At around 1:28 a.m., first responders were sent to 28960 State Route 3 in the village for the crash. According to crews on scene, Jessica L. Gibson, 35, of Theresa, allegedly drove off the road, struck a mailbox and then came to rest upside down on a snowbank . The car was totaled. It appears Ms. Gibson was not injured.
State police charged Ms. Gibson with DWI. She was arrested at around 2:11 a.m. and later issued a ticket to appear in court.
