WATERTOWN — More than a dozen businesses in Jefferson County were checked and all came back compliant following an underage drinking initiative by state police.
State police conducted the initiative Saturday, stopping at businesses in the city, West Carthage, Black River, Evans Mills, the town of Watertown, LeRay and Pamelia. The following locations were checked and in compliance:
— Fast Trac, 1709 State Street, Watertown
— Johnson’s Corner Market, 16 Bridge St., Carthage
— Circle K, 90 Bridge St., Carthage
— Stewart’s Shops, 9 N. Broad St., Carthage
— Stewart’s Shops, 28715 Route 3, Black River
— Stewart’s Shops, 8722 Noble St., Evans Mills
— Stewart’s Shops, 23864 Route 126, Watertown
— Stewart’s Shops, 32720 Route 3, Great Bend
— Sunoco A-Plus, 22270 Route 11, Watertown
— 7-Eleven, 25744 Route 11, Watertown
— Sunoco A-Plus, 26253 Route 11, Evans Mills
— Quicklee’s, 23582 Route 342, Watertown
— Circle K, 23179 Route 342, Watertown
“The New York State Police would like to commend these businesses for their compliance during this initiative and is grateful for their support in helping to prevent underage drinking,” a release from state police reads.
