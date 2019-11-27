WATERTOWN - A hearing scheduled for Monday on plans to create a parking lot in Thompson Park has been postponed.
In a press release, City Manager Rick Finn said the public hearing will be rescheduled at a City Council meeting during the first part of next year.
The public hearing was postponed to give city staff more time to work on the state environmental review for the parking lot project.
Developer Michael E. Lundy, who owns the Watertown Golf Club, has promised to build the 80- to 100-spot gravel parking lot for the public to use.
The project has been criticized because it is believed to be primarily be used by members of the golf course.
