WATERTOWN — The much-anticipated bids came in about $300,000 over budget for the planned Thompson Park pool.
When they were opened Thursday morning, the bids totaled about $2.9 million, about $300,000 more than had been hoped.
Last year, the City Council approved a $2.4 million bond for the project. The city is receiving $200,000 in state funding to help pay for the replacement of the 94-year-old pool.
But council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cody J. Horbacz haven’t given up on the project, saying they’ve been approached by community members to help raise money for the pool if the bids came in too high.
Councilman Horbacz also thought that contractors would have known about the cost restraints set by the $2.4 million figure “with all the attention” the project received in the past.
“There’s a lot to talk about,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
The project could be in jeopardy if council members cannot figure out what to do about the shortfall.
City Engineer Justin L. Wood said the city could amend the bond to about $3 million to pay for the entire project. He pointed out that the size of the pool and some amenities had already been taken out of the project to keep costs down.
The city also could reject the bids and bid it again. Councilman Horbacz said.
City officials will review the bid packages before council members are presented the results at the Aug. 5 council meeting.
In April, council members were shocked to learn that C&S Companies engineers determined that the price was going to jump to $2.8 million and instructed them to find a way to cut costs.
To do that, the bathhouse would be reduced from 4,000 square feet to 3,400, the number of toilets would go down from 13 to 7 and some planned external restrooms eliminated. The mechanical system also would be simplified.
To get costs down, the number of swimming lanes would be reduced from five to four.
The city is receiving a $200,000 state grant to help finance the pool/bathhouse project. The city paid $115,000 to demolish the old pool and to make room for the new one in its place.
The new pool would replace the old one that closed after the 2013 season because of its deteriorating condition.
The city runs two other outdoor pools - at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and the North Elementary School - in the summer.
