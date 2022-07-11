WATERTOWN – Thompson Park Pool appeared once again to be closed on Monday.
No lifeguards were seen in their chairs, and no one was seen swimming in the pool.
This would mark the second time in a matter of weeks that the Thompson Park Pool was closed.
Instead of swimming at the pool, families decided to cool off at the Splash Pad, located directly in front of the pool.
