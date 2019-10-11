WATERTOWN — Ground will finally be broken on the contested Thompson Park pool at noon today during a ceremony held at the site.
This project was helped along by a $200,000 grant towards the pool from Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie’s office. Site work began on the $3.1 million project earlier this month and the City Council agreed to appropriate $157,000 to retain C&S Companies as the construction manager on Oct. 7. Construction is slated to be completed in July.
This story will be updated following the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.