A groundbreaking ceremony will be held later today at this site of the Thompson Park Pool. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Ground will finally be broken on the contested Thompson Park pool at noon today during a ceremony held at the site.

This project was helped along by a $200,000 grant towards the pool from Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie’s office. Site work began on the $3.1 million project earlier this month and the City Council agreed to appropriate $157,000 to retain C&S Companies as the construction manager on Oct. 7. Construction is slated to be completed in July.

This story will be updated following the ceremony.

