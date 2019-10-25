WATERTOWN — If the weather cooperates next week, workers should start pouring concrete for the new Thompson Park pool.
It will be a milestone for the $3.1 million project, which also includes constructing a new bathhouse.
Workers from the general contractor on the project, Con Tech Building Systems, Gouverneur, already started excavating the grade of the pool and putting gravel on its bottom.
Work on the metal rebar also is being done off-site, City Engineer Michael DeLaney said.
The general contractor will use heat blankets and other methods to pour concrete during the chilly fall temperatures, he said.
“We’re on schedule,” he said.
The controversial project has become a campaign issue once again. This time, however, because mayoral candidate Jeffrey M. Smith has said he’d like to still stop the project because of its hefty price tag.
But he acknowledged once plumbing work and pouring concrete happens, it’ll be too late to halt the project.
“Then it’s a moot issue,” he said.
Too much money then would been sunk into the project, he said.
Both his opponents have criticized him, saying the decision on the pool was decided by voters and a majority of City Council.
As far as he and city staff are concerned, City Manager Rick Finn said it’s full steam ahead to complete the project.
The project became a political hot potato after its cost had increased from an initial projection of about $1.5 million to its current cost of $3.1 million.
The issue hit a boiling point in August when a majority of council decided to use $2.9 million in fund balance to pay for the project.
The pool is slated to be finished in late July.
