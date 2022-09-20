On Monday night, Watertown City Council members awarded a contract to Heritage Masonry Restoration to repoint the two outer walls of the Pinnacle Pavilion and its columns. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — One of Thompson Park’s most popular attractions will undergo a restoration project after the City Council awarded a $191,500 contract on Monday night to a Syracuse concrete contractor.
The Pinnacle Pavilion’s stone work on the wall will be repaired and repointed, probably starting in the spring.
The city received a $131,000 grant from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. It’s the first time that the Pinnacle work will get finished in decades.
The Pinnacle Pavilion is a popular spot for wedding ceremonies and professional photographers.
Before it was built in either 1901 or 1902, residents climbed up the hilly farmland for picnics, said City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, the city’s resident expert on Thompson Park.
“It’s one of the highest points in the city,” he said.
The project includes removing and replacing loose mortar on the wall, which is between 10 to 12 feet on the back side of the wall along a hill in the park.
Six years ago, an inspection of the stone walls in the park determined which sections needed to be repaired.
This project will help the city’s continued efforts to repair and maintain the historic century-old limestone walls. The grant will allow for the walls and structure to be strengthened and given a longer lifespan.
City Planning and Community Development Director Michael A. Lumbis said the project came up after there was some heightened interest a few years ago in making sure that the park’s stonework was maintained.
Four years ago, a 35-foot section along Pinnacle Wood Drive collapsed, causing a gaping hole and the sidewalk to be closed. In addition, a section — near the Franklin Street entrance — was dismantled and had to be rebuilt at a cost of $265,000.
The last major effort to restore Thompson Park’s stone walls occurred during the late 1980s when the city spent about $500,000 to shore up all the crumbling stone structures in the park.
The city retained the Syracuse firm to complete similar work on a wall on Huntington Street, along the Black River, Mr. Lumbis said.
