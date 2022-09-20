WATERTOWN — One of Thompson Park’s most popular attractions will undergo a restoration project after the City Council awarded a $191,500 contract on Monday night to a Syracuse concrete contractor.

The Pinnacle Pavilion’s stone work on the wall will be repaired and repointed, probably starting in the spring.

Pinnacle Pavilion to undergo repairs

On Monday night, Watertown City Council members awarded a contract to Heritage Masonry Restoration to repoint the two outer walls of the Pinnacle Pavilion and its columns. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
