WATERTOWN — After three months, the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park will finally open today.
The zoo in the city-owned park was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and is opening as part of the Phase IV reopening of the north country economy.
“We’re all excited that the public will finally be able to enjoy the zoo,” said Joshua Baughn, the zoo’s director of marketing and development.
Visitors will be greeted by an array of preventive measures to make sure they remain safe. Masks will be required inside zoo buildings and encouraged outside.
Buildings will only be at one-third capacity. Social distancing rules will be in place. Signs are put up throughout the zoo to remind guests to respect the rules.
Arrows will be used direct guests, as well as, “entrance only” and “exit only” signs for doorway.
Zoo employees will be on constant rotation to sanitize those surfaces around the zoo.
The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for children, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults.
