COLLINS LANDING — After 17 years of leading the organization that maintains the Thousand Islands International Bridge and Boldt Castle, Robert G. Horr III plans to retire March 1.
The board of directors of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority received Mr. Horr’s resignation from the executive director role on Nov. 22. Mr. Horr, Sackets Harbor, said he will be 63 years old when he retires, and he wants to spend more time with his family and traveling to see his grandchildren.
“I’ve been with the authority for 23 years and 17 years as executive director. I felt it was time to go,” Mr. Horr said. “I’m always going to miss being with the staff, the board, the authority. It’s been tremendous.”
Mr. Horr joined the authority in 1997, and was elevated to the executive director role in 2002.
The authority executed several projects during Mr. Horr’s tenure that he said were important for maintaining and modernizing the bridge. The tolls for the bridge at Collins Landing and Lansdowne, Ontario, received updates this summer that allow travelers to use E-ZPass, a project that Mr. Horr said took the most time and posed “a number of hurdles.” Workers will soon finish building the replacement water treatment plant on Wellesley Island, which will provide water to the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry, and the authority has made progress towards building a new wastewater treatment plant and sewer main for Boldt Castle. “(I’m proud of) certainly trying to keep the authority in good financial footing, which it is,” Mr. Horr said.
Years of advocating from Mr. Horr and authority officials for an updated U.S. port of entry on Wellesley Island also paid off during his tenure. The federal government allocated $240 million for the newer, larger crossing, which will have more inspection lanes, with funds from its 2016 and 2017 omnibus spending bills. The project is slated for completion in 2022.
“It was exciting and also, it kind of sets the tone for the future of the crossing itself,” Mr. Horr said.
Timothy Sturick, deputy director of the authority, will become the new director when Mr. Horr retires.
“I’ve worked with Tim almost six years now, and he’s certainly very capable,” Mr. Horr said.
