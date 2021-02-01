CLAYTON — Wetland and forest resources on five Jefferson County land parcels are now part of the Thousand Islands Land Trust’s collection of protected tracts.
With a $555,571 grant from the state’s Water Quality Improvement Project, TILT on Monday announced the acquisition of more than 182 wetland and forest acres in the town of Clayton. A partnership between TILT and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the acquisitions were driven by goals to improve and protect the surface water quality of the St. Lawrence River.
A drinking water source for several river communities, the St. Lawrence River carries increased risk for water contamination with increased shoreline and agricultural development, according to the DEC.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos described the acquisitions as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to “transform state investments into long-term protections for drinking water sources.”
This week’s acquisitions — most completed through conservation easements — follow a December announcement of more than 500 acres acquired for protection through the WQIP in the town of Alexandria.
Conservation easements are voluntary agreements between landowners and often a land trust or similar organization. By selling or donating certain land division, development or contracting rights, property owners are held to that agreement and the property is environmentally protected.
The five Clayton parcels, officially acquired over the last two years, are situated on or near Grindstone Island and are naturally comprised of shoreline vegetation that buffers development and agriculture from the river.
The Deedy property, donated in 2018 by late TILT founder Kenneth R. Deedy and his nephew Matthew M. Deedy, is about 26 acres of forest, granite outcrops and undeveloped shoreline on Grindstone Island. The easement was designed “to limit subdivision, development, mining and other major disturbances to the land’s source water value and sensitive ecological and aesthetic qualities.”
The 9-acre Ramseier property on Grindstone shoreline near the Picton Channel was acquired for $41,500. The acreage is adjacent to the Heineman Songbird Forest, already protected by TILT.
Between Delaney Bay and TILT’s Rusho Farm Preserve, 67 forested riparian acres of the Rusho family property were acquired for $115,000.
Rounding out the acquisitions, a 32-acre parcel on Picton Island was fully donated as a conservation easement, and a 49-acre parcel was partially donated.
The remaining grant money is marked to protect two other Thousand Islands land parcels pending finalization of easements.
