ALEXANDRIA — Three Jefferson County land parcels have been added this month to protected tracts in the Goose Bay and Crooked Creek areas of the Thousand Islands.
With a $225,360 grant from the state’s Water Quality Improvement Project, the Thousand Islands Land Trust on Wednesday announced the acquisition of more than 500 wetland and forest acres in the town of Alexandria. A partnership between TILT and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the acquisitions were driven by goals to improve and protect the surface water quality of the St. Lawrence River.
South of Oak Island in portions of Hammond, St. Lawrence County, and Alexandria, Crooked Creek Preserve was once farmland before being purchased by TILT in 1998. Between Crooked Creek and TILT’s Butterfield Marsh Preserve, the newly acquired Wilton parcel totals 182 acres and features mature white pine and oak forests, shrubland and 50 acres of DEC Class I wetlands.
The state’s four-class regulatory system for wetlands is based on the degree of benefits provided, with Class I wetlands categorized as the most ecologically and socially beneficial. Class I wetlands can be tributaries to a body of water that would likely flood should the wetland be modified or drained; can neighbor water used as a public water supply; or contain endangered or threatened plant or animal species.
Adjacent to Kring Point State Park on Goose Bay, the two other acquired parcels account for the remaining 346 acres between the St. Lawrence River and Route 12.
The 319-acre Broudy property boasts about 100 acres of coastal wetlands, providing “unparalleled source water protection value,” as well as habitat and scenic value, according to the DEC.
The Broudy property borders the 27-acre Weisberg property, which is comprised of mature forest, rock outcrops and vernal pools. Coastal wetlands line the Weisberg property’s western boundary.
A drinking water source for several river communities, the St. Lawrence River carries increased risk for water contamination with increased shoreline and agricultural development.
Water quality in Goose Bay, the DEC reports, has declined over time due to eutrophication — an accumulation of excess nutrients typically caused by runoff from agricultural land. Nutrient overload fuels excessive algae growth, ultimately leading to oxygen depletion and stressing aquatic animal life.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos described the acquisitions as part of the state’s “sustained commitment to safeguarding public health and the environment, not just today, but for future generations.”
