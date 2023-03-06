CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust has been given $5.4 million in state water quality grant funding to protect more land along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.
In an announcement sent Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that more than $110 million in grant money had been awarded to 86 projects, all focused on water infrastructure and protecting public drinking water.
“This is very significant,” said Jake R. Tibbles, executive director of the land trust. “We applaud the governor for continuing to move forward and allocate funding to this critical program. This is big, it’s a big win for the Thousand Islands Land Trust, but also the north country and our drinking water sources.”
With a $2.5 million grant, TILT will purchase more than 278 acres of land in the towns of Clayton and Orleans, spread across eight undeveloped parcels. With a $2.9 million grant, the land trust will purchase more than 400 acres of land in the towns of Cape Vincent and Lyme across four parcels. In both purchases, the land acquired consists of wetlands, grasslands and riparian forests that abut Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
“We have identified a few projects that are very, very important to water quality, municipal water quality and drinking water,” Mr. Tibbles said.
The state has awarded TILT many grants to purchase undeveloped coastline lands, which help prevent runoff from contaminating the water and provide a natural habitat for wildlife. Mr. Tibbles said that lands protected under water quality terms often contribute positively to the environment in many more ways.
“They’re important for a number of other conservation values, like habitat, open space, scenic beauty, air quality and more,” he said.
“The grants announced today will help communities across the state safeguard our drinking water so families know they have access to something that’s not a privilege, but a human right,” said state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil B. Seggos.
