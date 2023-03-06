Land trust gets $5.4M to purchase shoreline acres

With a $2.5 million grant, the Thousand Islands Land Trust will purchase more than 278 acres of land in the towns of Clayton and Orleans, spread across eight undeveloped parcels. Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust has been given $5.4 million in state water quality grant funding to protect more land along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

In an announcement sent Monday, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that more than $110 million in grant money had been awarded to 86 projects, all focused on water infrastructure and protecting public drinking water.

