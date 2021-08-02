CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is looking for volunteers to assist with removing gull exclusion grids in the Thousand Islands this month.
TILT is partnering with Save the River to remove the grids on Aug. 24 at Eagle Wings Shoals and Tidd Island. Set up every spring, the grids provide protection from gulls and safe nesting areas for the common tern during breeding season. By late summer, common tern chicks fledge and the grids are removed for the fall and winter.
Lunch will be provided, and advanced registration is requested. Register by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
