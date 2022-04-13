FISHERS LANDING — The Thousand Islands Land Trust has reached an agreement to buy the property where U.S. Customs and Border Protection was planning to build a patrol and administration station.
TILT announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Blind Bay Associates LLC to acquire the property, with 295 feet of undeveloped waterfront on Blind Bay and more than 20 acres of land up to Route 12E. CBP had plans to construct a 48,000-square-foot Border Patrol facility on the property. The plan included significant development in and around the waterfront, including new docks, a parking garage, marine storage, a vehicle wash and dog kennels. The site was meant to replace the aging Border Patrol facility on Wellesley Island, which officials say has grown to three times its designed capacity.
The Blind Bay development was met with swift and overwhelming opposition. The towns of Orleans, Alexandria and Clayton were opposed to the development, and the St. Lawrence Riverkeeper organization Save the River organized letters with thousands of signatures from Orleans, Clayton and Alexandria town residents opposing the project.
Elected officials against the planned facility include Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., state Assemblyman Mark C Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Jefferson County Legislator Philip N. Reed, R-Alexandria Bay. The Thousand Islands Park, the north country region of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and countless members of the river community also submitted public comments encouraging CBP to find alternative sites.
TILT, which owns land for its conservation efforts in the area, was another early opponent of the development,
On Wednesday, Jake R. Tibbles, the trust’s executive director, said the organization has long sought to protect more land on Blind Bay, and this project gave TILT the support it needed to make the purchase happen.
“We’ve long recognized the ecological importance of the property from a couple different perspectives,” he said.
Blind Bay is one of a handful of muskellunge breeding grounds left in the Thousand Islands, and the endangered fish have slowly been making a comeback, according to research conducted at the Thousand Islands Biological Station by SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
Mr. Tibbles said the region is also one of the few remaining large stretches of undeveloped shoreline, with only a few low-density residential spaces nearby. Protecting such regions is exactly TILT’s objective, he said.
Mr. Tibbles said he would not yet divulge what TILT is paying to acquire the property from its private owners, and could only say that part of the purchase will be funded by the state Water Quality Management program, which is giving TILT a grant for the purchase. Mr. Tibbles said he could not yet say with certainty how much the state grant will cover.
“The first step is to get a contract with Blind Bay Associates, and then our next step is to communicate that to New York state,” he said. “All of those details have to get approved by New York state, there’s a whole review process that occurs.”
This signals the end of the proposed development that’s generated so much controversy. In the draft environmental review that details the proposed development, the environmental review agency identified Blind Bay as the best site out of a handful across the Thousand Islands. Mr. Tibbles said TILT does not want to push CBP out of Blind Bay just to see another site chosen with just as much, if not more, environmental impact at stake.
TILT has offered staff assistance and their expertise on the river community to CBP officials, to help the border protection agency find a more suitable site for a new patrol station.
“I believe we can ultimately find a location that’s suitable for all parties, accomplishes their needs and desires, but also avoids some of those negative ecological impacts we would see occur here at Blind Bay,” Mr. Tibbles said.
Save the River’s leadership is ecstatic about TILT’s purchase. Executive Director John M. Peach on Wednesday said that “it’s a win for everybody.”
“It’s a great example of advocacy and land conservation working together,” he said. “Certainly our advocacy showed the voice and the feeling of the community here in protecting that property and the spawning beds and the wetlands.”
Jeff Garnsey, Save the River’s board president, said TILT’s protection of the Blind Bay property will mean years of work protecting and shoring up the muskellunge breeding sites will not have been wasted.
“It would have been just horrible to watch 20 years of work be flushed with a single project,” he said. “There are not enough adjectives to describe how important that little piece of water really is.”
Mr. Garnsey said the best thing to do now is to keep Blind Bay the way it is, undisturbed.
“Given the right amount of time and the opportunity, Mother Nature will eventually find a way to fix what we’ve broken,” he said. “We’ve seen it all along the river.”
