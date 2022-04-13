FISHERS LANDING — The Thousand Islands Land Trust has reached an agreement to buy the property where US Customs & Border Protection was interested in developing a facility.
The trust announced on Monday that it reached an agreement with Blind Bay Associates LLC to acquire the 295 feet of undeveloped waterfront property and the adjacent 20-plus acres of upland in Blind Bay. This was the location where customs and border protection was interested in developing a 48,000 square foot Border Patrol facility. The plan from customs was met with swift pushback from environmental advocates, local business owners, elected officials and much of the general public.
“This agreement ensures that lands critical to the health of the River, our local economy, and way of life are protected for current and future generations,” Jake Tibbles, TILT’s Executive Director, was quoted as saying in a news release. “The proposed USCBP facility would significantly damage the Bay’s shallow ecosystem that provides critical habitat for over 50 fish species, including St. Lawrence River muskellunge.”
Blind Bay is one of a handful of muskellunge breeding grounds left in the Thousand Islands, and the endangered fish have slowly been making a comeback, according to research conducted at the Thousand Islands Biological Station by SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry.
Mr. Tibbles said TILT is willing to assist customs and border protection with finding an alternative site.
Elected officials against the plan from customs and border protection included US Senator Chuck Schumer, New York Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and Jefferson County Legislator Phil Reed. Agencies against it included the Thousand Islands Park Association, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6, Save The River, Town of Clayton, and Town of Orleans. Countless members of the River community also submitted public comments encouraging USCBP to find alternative sites, according to the news release.
