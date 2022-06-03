CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in a ParentSquare message that the district was made aware of a concerning social media post at around 2 p.m. Friday that indicated a possible threat.
Police were contacted and they responded to the district, and after an investigation by the New York State Police, it was deemed there was no validity to the threat.
“The safety of all staff and students within the school community remains a number one priority,” Ms. Premo said in the message to parents.
She also extended her thanks to state police and other police departments that responded to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.