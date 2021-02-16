WATERTOWN — Three people will be interviewed for the vacant seat created by last month’s resignation of City Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith announced Tuesday that Amy Horton, Ben Shoen and Thomas J. Penn will meet with council members Saturday for interviews.
That leaves former council candidate and zoning board member Patrick Hickey not making the cut for an interview.
Mr. Hickey was the top choice of council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, who both criticized the decision not to interview Mr. Hickey.
“I think we should interview our top pick,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
They liked that he already has experience in city government, both as a former council candidate and as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals. He also frequently attends council meetings.
But Mayor Smith said Mr. Hickey didn’t win the support of three council members, so there is no need to interview him.
To avoid a 2-2 vote that would result in no appointment, Mayor Smith said he asked council members to each provide a list of four candidates and then interviews would be given for any candidate who appears on at least three of those lists.
“My job is to get a consensus,” Mayor Smith said.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo said she agrees with the strategy, so they can agree on filling the vacancy with one of the candidates.
But the other two council members said the mayor changed the rules after receiving their lists. He never said they would only choose a candidate who ended up on three of their lists.
They assumed more candidates would be interviewed than just three. It would be better to interview more candidates and then whittle it down to a smaller number to consider, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
She didn’t know some of the candidates and, by doing interviews with more candidates, she would have a better idea of whom she’d like to appoint. The mayor insisted he had an agreement about council members providing a list of four candidates.
Mayor Smith said council must fill the seat because it’s required in the city’s charter that all vacancies “shall” be filled. Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said the charter “provides no manner or timeline for doing so.”
As for Mr. Hickey, Mayor Smith said voters already decided that they don’t want him to represent them on council since he came in fourth in the 2019 council election. But Mr. Hickey did survive a pool of eight candidates in a September primary before finishing last in the four-candidate race for council that November.
By excluding candidates, the mayor is trying to handpick the appointment to get someone on council with his views, Mr. Hickey said. He and the mayor have not agreed on some city issues in the past, including the mayor’s battles over labor issues with the fire department.
As a council member, he would base his decisions on the recommendations of staff and what was best for the city and its residents, Mr. Hickey said.
The three remaining candidates who will be interviewed are qualified, Mayor Smith said. Mr. Penn is an account executive with Time Warner cable, Ms. Horton has a similar job with ABC-50 and Mr. Shoen owns a contracting business.
The mayor said he only knows Ms. Horton out of three remaining candidates. He also clarified how he knows her, saying she was a babysitter for his children a couple of times many years ago. She also lived across the street from him, and his wife, Milly, took a Zumba course from her, he said.
The people who had expressed interest and won’t be interviewed are: Donnie Lee Barrigar, Calvin Stanley, Jason Traynor, Douglas R. Rice, Glenn Curry, Katharine E. Kimball and Lance Hale.
The new council member will have to run for election in November. If the appointee wins in November, they will serve the remainder of Councilman Roshia’s term.
Council members Ruggiero and Henry-Wilkinson are up for re-election this year for four-year terms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.