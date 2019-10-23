WATERTOWN — A three-car crash Wednesday evening disrupted traffic at the intersection of State and William streets.
According to an eye witness, a black car crashed into a silver dodge caravan stopped at a traffic light, sending the minivan into oncoming traffic, where it hit a third car.
The crash caused State Street to be reduced to one lane and a section of William Street to be completely closed off by police. Passengers of the black car and the silver minivan were transported to Samaritan Medical Center, although no injuries were confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.