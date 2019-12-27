CARTHAGE — Three Troop 50131 Girl Scouts received their Bronze Awards, the third highest award in scouting, during the December scout meeting.
Troop leader Christine Williams said in order to earn the award, the scouts had to come up with a problem to solve and contribute 30 hours of community service to execute the project.
Cadets Eva Russell, Ayden Williams and Bethany Bockus, decided to clean up their neighborhood.
“These girls love their community and wanted to clean it up and keep it clean,” said Ms. Williams. “The walked for miles picking up trash and posted signs to bring awareness to their project in hopes others would try to keep the areas clean. I am very proud of them. They came up with a plan and followed through.”
The scout leader presented the girls with certificates from Carthage Middle School, US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bronze Award patch and pin.
In addition, the girls received T-shirts urging to “save the turtles.” Ms. Williams explained that since some of the area along Route 3 which they cleaned was swampy area and it became their motto that they were there to save the turtles. Ayden, 11, who joined scouting in kindergarten, is the daughter of Christine and Ray Williams of Carthage.
Bethany, 11, daughter of Chrystie and Joseph Bockus of West Carthage, and Eva, 12, daughter of Erica Stanford and Brad Russell, both of Carthage, have been in scouting since second grade. All three girls are in sixth grade in the Carthage Central School District.
The girls had several reasons for choosing to do the clean-up project.
“The trash hurts the animals,” said Ayden.
“It hurts the environment and takes a while to decompose,” Bethany added.
“We had different ideas but could look out the window and see the trash,” said Ayden.
Bethany noted that they picked up a lot of trash from fast food restaurants.
They cleaned up at Carthage Park and the Carthage Farmers
Market pavilion and in West Carthage at the Donald F. Getman
Memorial Park, River Bend Park and the parking lots at Price
Chopper and Aldi’s.
Although they posted signs noting they were responsible for the cleanup and urging others to keep the areas clean, they noticed the litter had been thrown about.
Eva said she still felt good about doing the cleanup.
“We did something good,” said Bethany. “I’m glad we helped the environment.”
Next the girls with other Cadet Scouts plan to work on their Silver awards but have not yet decided on a project.
