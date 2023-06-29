ADAMS — Three people are displaced after a structure fire at 15 North Main St. in the village of Adams late Wednesday night.
The information officer with Adams Fire Department Robert Simpson said that when fire officials arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming out of the second-floor windows on the south and east side of the building.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is electrical, according to Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Director Joseph D. Plummer.
The house is not liveable, according to Simpson.
Jefferson County Property Records show the owner of the structure to be Anthony M. Heaney with a Watertown address.
Adams, Adams Center, Lorraine, Belleville, Mannsville, Smithville, and Rodman fire departments responded to the scene along with South Jefferson Rescue Squad, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.
Fire crews cleared the scene between 3-3:30 a.m.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.
