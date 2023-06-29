Adams house fire displaces 3 people

Three people are displaced after a fire on North Main Street in Adams Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of the Adams Fire Department.

ADAMS — Three people are displaced after a structure fire at 15 North Main St. in the village of Adams late Wednesday night.

The information officer with Adams Fire Department Robert Simpson said that when fire officials arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming out of the second-floor windows on the south and east side of the building.

